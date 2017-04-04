KUTTANAD, India, April 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
Farmer Moncy Joseph, who grows rice on land below sea level in
India's Kuttanad region, is determined not to be beaten by
climate change.
Last year, the 44-year-old bought two Kasaragod Dwarf cows,
an endangered native breed that grows just 3 feet (91 cm) tall
and whose dung makes extra-rich fertiliser.
Last season's bitter gourd vines, now withered grey, hang
from plastic nets above the grazing animals. It’s been three
years since Joseph diversified into two-storey vegetable
farming, using overhead trellises.
“Plan B - in readiness,” he said at his home in Champakulam
village, making light of the uncertainty faced by farmers in the
southwest coastal state of Kerala as temperatures and the ocean
rise.
Here in Kuttanad, scientists are working to adapt a
150-year-old Indian farming system used on land 2 metres (6.56
ft) below sea level that has withstood saltwater infiltration
and monsoon floods, hoping it could help fight global warming,
rising oceans and coastal storms.
As the only part of India where rice is farmed below sea
level, it was designated in 2013 by the United Nations as a
globally important agricultural heritage system.
But since India’s Green Revolution began in the 1960s,
farmers came to rely on chemical fertilisers and pesticides to
boost rice yields.
That damaged fish populations and distorted the system – an
effect that has worsened in recent years as they use more
chemicals to keep up production in the face of climate change.
Now efforts are underway to rejuvenate the traditional model
as a wider “ecosystem approach” that treats rice, fish, ducks,
cattle, humans, houses, coconut and cash crops as part of a
single system, said Leena Kumari S., a scientist who leads
Kerala Agricultural University’s Rice Research Station in
Moncompu town.
The aim is to make farmers self-sufficient, cutting the use
of chemical inputs and costs, and providing an alternative
income if crops fail due to weather or climate extremes, she
explained.
Half of the Kuttanad region, a trough of 110,000 hectares
(271,816 acres) covering 79 villages in three districts, is
under sea level, consisting of reclaimed delta swamps fenced by
dykes, out of which water is pumped every few days, similar to
the Dutch polder system. It supports 30,000 farming families.
The rest consists of higher dry land where coconut trees are
grown, as well as wetlands and a maze of water networks
including canals and sea-water inlets.
Four rivers, fed by monsoon rainfall, drain into Kuttanad,
bringing fresh water, fertile silt and flooding that can last
for weeks between June and October.
When the rivers’ flow slows from December to May, the water
level drops below that of the sea, enabling salt water to leach
into the low rice lands.
“So adapted were traditional rice varieties to local deep
water situations that they grew taller with the rising flood
water, keeping their panicles (grain-producing tips) above water
at all times,” explained Leena Kumari.
Farmers traditionally cultivated saline-tolerant rice
varieties like this and bred fish on the same plot, together or
alternately in two seasons per year, alongside coconut on the
dykes, comprising their staple foods.
Fish fed off the rotting rice-harvest residue while rice was
fertilised by fish excrement, making added nutrients
unnecessary.
“Cooked rice from these grains had a distinctive aroma and
taste,” said 81-year-old Thommy Thomas, a wiry man in a white
wrap watching over the emerald green fields he has farmed for 54
years.
But rice yields were low, at 2 tonnes per hectare, compared
with 10 tonnes from today’s high-yielding varieties, Leena
Kumari said.
DROWNING IN CHEMICALS
As farmers were encouraged to adopt chemical inputs and new
varieties during the Green Revolution, Kuttanad became Kerala’s
rice bowl in the 1970s.
One-third of the state’s rice came from here, although it
accounted for only 15 percent of Kerala’s 875,000 hectares of
paddies.
That area has since reduced to 200,000 hectares, devoured by
urban expansion. But Kuttanad has not let its rice fields shrink
and is now seen as central to Kerala’s future food security.
The Thanneermukkom barrage, built in 1975 to block seawater,
and a spillway constructed in 1955 to drain off floodwater
extended the rice season, also pushing up annual yields.
But human intervention has harmed Kuttanad’s ecology -
particularly its fish stocks, which have dwindled due to the
high level of chemicals in the water, said KG Padma Kumar,
director of the International Research and Training Centre for
Below Sea-level Farming, set up in 2016 to rejuvenate the
heritage farming system.
Calls are now growing among Kerala’s ecologists, scientists
and fishing communities to change the way the dam is used and to
cut the use of agricultural chemicals.
Scientists estimate that reverting to the traditional system
where rice and fish are co-produced organically could boost
farmers’ incomes by 40 percent, compared with today.
For now, some farmers, like Joseph, are experimenting with
new sources of income. Hundreds of ducks nest on water-logged
farms, fertilising them with their manure, which is supplemented
by cattle and vermi-composted kitchen waste.
Others are planting vegetables on top of the thousands of
kilometres of low earthen dykes, alongside the coconut trees
whose roots have strengthened the banks against floods for
decades.
At the research station, traditional flood-tolerant rice
germplasm cross-bred with high-yielding varieties is already
surviving 15 days of submergence. The next goal is to breed rice
that can withstand 30 days of water stress, as floods become
more frequent.
EXPORTING KNOWLEDGE
Meanwhile, as climate change brings higher temperatures,
combined with up to 95 percent humidity due to the water all
around, insects and disease vectors are rapidly multiplying.
“Kuttanad is turning into a hot spot for plant pests and
diseases during the November-to-April cropping season,” Leena
Kumari said.
Minor pests are turning into major ones, increasing damage,
and hitherto unknown crop diseases are emerging, she added.
At Joseph’s farm, a plastic bottle containing a green cube
hangs on a mango tree, with dozens of dead large-winged ants at
the bottom.
“We are experimenting with native bio-control organisms that
feed on attacking pests in soil, fruit and crop plants,” Leena
Kumari said.
Other countries facing similar problems are interested in
learning more about Kuttanad’s unique farming system, including
Sri Lanka, China and Thailand, said Nadesa Panicker Anil Kumar,
biodiversity director at the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation.
Once work to adapt the below sea-level system to a changing
climate is further advanced, India could share the approach with
Bangladesh and the Maldives too, helping bolster food security
against sea level rise, said the scientist.
