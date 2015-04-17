By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, April 17 India's surprise decision
to agree to phase-down the use of a potent greenhouse gas after
years of opposition is a "significant step" toward global action
to address climate change, the U.S. State Department's climate
change envoy said Friday.
India on Thursday proposed an amendment to the United
Nations' Montreal Protocol, which calls on countries to phase
out their use of HFCs, gases used in refrigerators, air
conditioners and insulating foams that are a highly potent form
of greenhouse gas emissions.
India's amendment calls for a 15-year transition period for
developing countries to phase down their use of HFCs in
appliances.
India had for years opposed a phase-out of HFCs under the
protocol, which focuses on curbing the use of ozone-depleting
substances.
It has argued HFCs should be handled instead under the Kyoto
Protocol, which places the responsibility only on developed
countries to make greenhouse gas cuts.
Negotiations on a climate agreement to succeed the Kyoto
Protocol have been more challenging, as countries disagree over
how to share the burden of emission cuts. Over 190 countries
will meet in Paris later this year to try to secure a deal after
more than two decades of talks.
President Barack Obama and State Department climate change
negotiators had long pressed India to agree to phase out HFCs
under the Montreal Protocol, to which every country in the world
is a member.
Obama discussed phasing-down HFCs with Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi in a bilateral meeting in India in January.
The United States had already secured cooperation in 2013
from China to phase out HFCs under the Montreal Protocol after
years of opposition.
Air conditioner and refrigerator use has been projected to
grow by up to 20 percent per year in India, according to the
Environmental Investigation Agency, putting it on track to
surpass HFC consumption in the United States.
"It signals that they share our concern about the growth of
HFCs and their impact on the climate system, are in agreement
that the Montreal Protocol is the right forum in which to
address this issue," U.S. envoy Todd Stern told Reuters in an
e-mailed statement.
Durwood Zaelke of the Institute for Governance and
Sustainable Development said the move will help the UN climate
talks.
"It will build critical momentum for a successful outcome
in Paris for the climate negotiations in December, and
complement what is expected to be an agreement where all
countries participate by pledging to attack climate pollutants
at their own pace," he said.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; editing by Andrew Hay)