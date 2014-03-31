NEW DELHI, March 31 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - India's
high vulnerability and exposure to climate change will slow its
economic growth, impact health and development, make poverty
reduction more difficult and erode food security, a new report
by scientists said on Monday.
The latest report from the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on
Climate Change (IPCC) stresses the risks of global warming and
tries to make a stronger case for governments to adopt policy on
adaptation and cut greenhouse gas emissions.
"This is the most extensive piece of science done on climate
adaptation up until now," Aromar Revi, one of the lead authors
of the report, told a news conference. "The key issue as far as
India is concerned is vulnerability and exposure."
The report predicts a rise in global temperatures of between
0.3 and 4.8 degrees Celsius (0.5 to 8.6 Fahrenheit) and a rise
of up to 82 cm (32 inches) in sea levels by the late 21st
century due to melting ice and expansion of water as it warms,
threatening coastal cities from Shanghai to San Francisco.
Experts say India is likely to be hit hard by global
warming. It is already one of the most disaster-prone nations in
the world and many of its 1.2 billion people live in areas
vulnerable to hazards such as floods, cyclones and droughts.
Freak weather patterns will not only affect agricultural
output and food security, but will also lead to water shortages
and trigger outbreaks of water and mosquito-borne diseases such
as diarrhea and malaria in many developing nations.
"All aspects of food security are potentially affected by
climate change including food access, utilisation of land, and
price stability," said Revi, adding that studies showed wheat
and rice yields were decreasing due to climatic changes.
The IPCC lead authors said India, like many other developing
nations, is likely to suffer losses in all major sectors of the
economy including energy, transport, farming and tourism.
For example, evidence suggests tourists will choose to spend
their holidays at higher altitudes due to cooler temperatures or
the sea level rises, hitting beach resorts.
India ranked as the most vulnerable of 51 countries in terms
of beach tourism, while Cyprus is the least vulnerable in one
study which was examined by the IPCC scientists.
Extreme weather may also harm infrastructure such as roads,
ports and airports, impacting delivery of goods and services.
"The world has realised mitigation is absolutely critical
and probably the most effective form of adaptation but
adaptation processes have to be accelerated, especially in ...
lower middle-income countries like India," said Revi.
