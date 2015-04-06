NEW DELHI, April 6 Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi signalled on Monday he would not bow to foreign
pressure to commit to cuts in carbon emissions, instead pledging
to use more clean energy and traditional methods to lead the
fight against climate change.
India, the world's No.3 emitter of greenhouse gases, has
come under pressure to tackle its rapidly rising emissions since
the United States and China committed last November to start
cutting their own emissions after a "peak year".
United Nations climate talks will be held in Paris later
this year to look at ways to limit a damaging rise in global
temperatures. Getting India to agree to a strategy to lower its
own emissions is vital if the talks are to be judged a
success.
"The world guides us on climate change and we follow them?
The world sets the parameters and we follow them? It is not like
that," Modi said at an event in Delhi. "We can lead the world."
The Indian government has said it needs to emit more to
industrialize and lift millions out of poverty.
While Modi has in the past highlighted the dangers posed by
climate change, he has also argued that the world must focus
more on clean energy and less on outright emission cuts.
India has set an ambitious target to raise renewable energy
generation but is also expanding the mining of coal, a major
contributor to its growing emissions.
On Monday, Modi suggested using traditional methods such as
switching off street lights on full-moon nights to save on
energy and cut emissions.
Modi also accused the world of double standards by lecturing
India about the environment but refusing to sell it the fuel
needed for nuclear power.
Some countries maintain a ban on selling uranium to India
because New Delhi has refused to ratify the nuclear
non-proliferation treaty.
Modi will begin an overseas trip to Europe and Canada this
week and is expected to push for more help in expanding India's
civil nuclear industry and easing the uranium ban.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Douglas
Busvine and Tom Hogue)