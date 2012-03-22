March 22 A newspaper report that claimed India lost up to $211 billion in revenue by selling coal deposits too cheaply is "exceedingly misleading", the government auditor said in a letter published by the prime minister's office on Thursday.

Any unintended benefit to companies in the allocation of coal blocks is not necessarily a loss to the government, a statement from the prime minister's office said, citing a letter from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

The Times of India reported on Thursday that a leaked draft report from the CAG office criticises the allocation of 155 coalfields to about 100 private and some state-run firms between 2004 and 2009 instead of auctioning them off to the highest bidder. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)