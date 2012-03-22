March 22 A newspaper report that claimed India
lost up to $211 billion in revenue by selling coal deposits too
cheaply is "exceedingly misleading", the government auditor said
in a letter published by the prime minister's office on
Thursday.
Any unintended benefit to companies in the allocation of
coal blocks is not necessarily a loss to the government, a
statement from the prime minister's office said, citing a letter
from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).
The Times of India reported on Thursday that a leaked draft
report from the CAG office criticises the allocation of 155
coalfields to about 100 private and some state-run firms between
2004 and 2009 instead of auctioning them off to the highest
bidder.
