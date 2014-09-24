* Companies have six months to return mines
* Govt free to auction mines after March 31 - govt lawyer
* Reliance, NTPC, SAIL given exemptions from ruling
By Suchitra Mohanty and Krishna N Das
NEW DELHI, Sept 24 India's top court on
Wednesday scrapped all but four of 218 coal blocks allocated by
the government over the past two decades, in a
tougher-than-expected ruling that sank shares of companies that
have invested heavily in projects around the concessions.
Most power, steel and cement companies that won blocks will
have until end-March to return them, and the government then
plans to auction them off. The previous practice of selective
allocation was ruled illegal and arbitrary by the court.
The uncertainty surrounding the allocations had made it
difficult to develop the blocks. Only about 40 are producing at
a capacity of about 9 percent of the 566 million tonnes of coal
that India dug out of the ground last fiscal year.
Coupled with less-than-expected output from state behemoth
Coal India Ltd, this has kept India - the world's No.
3 importer though it sits atop the fifth biggest reserves of the
fuel - chronically short of coal and heavily reliant on imports.
Half of India's thermal power stations had less than a
week's supply of coal on hand as of Monday, the lowest since
mid-2012 when 620 million people in India were cut off in one of
the globe's worst blackouts ever.
"The ruling is more severe than the industry was hoping but
it sends a clear message about India taking a stand against the
improper allocation of national resources and in favour of
improving transparency and good governance," said Sushil Jacob,
a lawyer at London law firm Linklaters.
India's Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Rajendra Mal
Lodha, let off two coal blocks operated by Reliance Power
and one each by state firms NTPC Ltd and
Steel Authority of India Ltd, as some of them are
developing mega power projects critical for the country.
Shares of other block holders such as Jindal Steel and Power
Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd and Tata Power
Co Ltd fell after the latest ruling as they will not
only lose their mines but may also be fined.
The companies can keep producing from their mines until the
March 31 deadline.
The government will now be free to auction off the cancelled
blocks after the end of this fiscal year, government lawyer
Mukul Rohatgi told reporters outside the court.
A spokesman for the Coal Ministry, which allocated the
concessions, could not be reached for comment.
COLLATERAL DAMAGE
Coal fuels more than two-thirds of the power generated in
India, and while the number of power plants has grown, various
court cases and red tape have slowed coal output growth.
A third of the nation's more than 1.2 billion people go
without electricity.
An official of a power company based in the eastern state of
Odisha said how the government handles the aftermath of the
court ruling will determine its impact on coal and power supply.
"We have a real intention of providing power to the people
of India," the official said, declining to be named. "We are
hoping the government will come up with a solution."
Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Hindalco, told reporters:
"I'm sure the government has a back-up plan as to how to
accomodate these mines that have been deallocated."
Accusations of crony capitalism in allocating India's
resources from coal to mobile telephone bandwidth had dogged the
former government of Manmohan Singh. His Congress Party suffered
its worst defeat in polls concluded in May.
An audit in 2012 showed that allocating the resources,
instead of auctioning them off, had cost the exchequer as much
as $33 billion, leading to investigations into the practice.
Though the government now wants to auction the blocks, it
will be a time consuming process that will lead to increased
imports in the meantime. There was a tepid response to India's
first coal block auction attempt in February, with only two
firms bidding for one of the three blocks on offer.
"The six-month time frame should ensure that the impact on
coal imports and current account deficit will be marginal," said
A. Prasanna, economist at ICICI Securities Primary
Dealership. "In case the auction mechanism fails to take off,
coal imports could increase in 2015/16."
The block cancellations will also hit several banks. State
Bank of India and Power Finance Corp Ltd are
among financial institutions that have together lent $10
billion-$12 billion to the coal, power and steel sectors.
Some experts, though, have said a closure in the matter will
help the government start with a clean slate.
"We believe that uncertainty is possibly the worst enemy of
growth. We are glad that this is over with the Supreme Court
verdict on coal blocks allocation," said Arundhati Bhattacharya,
chairwoman of State Bank of India.
