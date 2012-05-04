* Eyes Australia, S. Africa, Indonesia, U.S. for assets

NEW DELHI May 4 India's coal ministry has proposed setting up a sovereign fund to buy coal assets abroad, Coal Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal said on Friday, as the country struggles to secure supplies to meet booming demand mostly from its power producers.

A similar state fund for all energy assets considered last year remains on the backburner amid concerns from the central bank about setting aside part of the country's dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

"This fund is only for coal assets," Jaiswal told reporters, without giving a likely size for it. He said a decision on setting up the fund could be made in two months.

The government has come under huge pressure to boost energy supplies to meet a target of 76,000 megawatts additional capacity over the next five years, 85 percent of which has to come from coal.

India holds about 10 percent of the world's coal reserves, but domestic supply has lagged demand mainly due to regulatory hurdles, forcing imports of about 100 million tonnes annually.

While the output of coal, which accounts for two-thirds of the country's electricity production, has risen at about 5 percent over the past three years, the power sector has clocked 10-15 percent growth.

Assets in Australia, South Africa, Mozambique, the United States and Indonesia top the priority list for acquisitions by state-run Coal India Limited, the world's top miner, the minister said.

India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $295 billion in April from $321 billion in September. A falling rupee has prompted the central bank to sell dollars in the past months. The rupee was trading at 53.5 a dollar on Friday, close to its record low of 54.3 hit in December.

But dollar availability is not the only hurdle in buying foreign assets. Indian companies have struggled with the regulatory environment in countries such as South Africa, Australia and Indonesia, all of which are tweaking tax structures to make mining costlier.

"Political and regulatory issues are also a huge challenge when it comes to acquiring assets abroad," said Ashis Basu, head of coal business at GMR Energy Ltd.

International Coal Ventures Limited (ICVL), a consortium of state-run companies including Steel Authority of India , iron ore miner NMDC and Coal India, has struggled to acquire a single asset in the three years since its inception because of bureaucratic sloth.

Neither have other state-run Indian energy companies, including GAIL and ONGC been very successful in closing large overseas acquisitions and have shied away from bidding wars despite sitting on huge piles of cash.

Coal India had been in advanced talks for acquiring coal assets in Indonesia, Australia and the United States last year, but failed to close deals as it faced delays in securing government approvals at home.

A consortium of Indian energy companies stayed away from the bidding war for Africa-focused gas explorer Cove Energy Plc , while last year ICVL decided not to counter Rio Tinto's $3.9 billion bid for Australian coal miner Riversdale. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary and Krittivas Mukherjee; writing by Prashant Mehra; editing by Malini Menon)