NEW DELHI Aug 30 India's Central Bureau of
Investigation (CBI) has closed a coal scam case against
billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla and a former top bureaucrat
that emerged in 2012 after an auditor's report on revenue loss
to the exchequer from allocations of coal blocks.
The CBI filed the case against Birla and former Coal
Secretary P.C. Parakh last year in relation to a block allocated
in 2005 to Hindalco Industries, part of the $40
billion Aditya Birla Group led by Kumar Mangalam Birla.
"The evidence collected during investigation did not
substantiate the allegations levelled against the persons named
in the FIR (first information report filed in the case)," the
CBI said in a statement late on Friday.
India's federal auditor had alleged that the government's
allocation of coal blocks may have cost the exchequer revenues
of about $33 billion, although industry watchers and the
previous government have cast doubts on the figure. Indian media
has dubbed the scandal "coalgate".
Though the CBI has dropped the name of Birla, the Supreme
Court of India this week ruled that allocations of coal blocks
since 1993 were illegal. That would include blocks awarded to
firms including Hindalco and Jindal Steel and Power Ltd
.
The court will hold a further hearing on Monday, after which
it will decide whether to cancel the allocations or impose some
sort of penalty.
