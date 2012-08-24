Oil firms as OPEC floats extended output cut; markets still bloated
SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Oil prices edged up on Friday, lifted by a report that producer club OPEC could extend an output cut aimed at reining in a global fuel supply overhang.
Aug 24 The Indian government does not perceive any loss from allocations of coal blocks which are not yet producing, the country's Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram said on Friday.
"If coal is not mined, if coal remains buried in mother earth, where is the loss?" Chidambaram told journalists at a conference, adding that a loss will only arise if coal were to be mined and sold at an unacceptable price or value.
Chidambaram said that out of 57 coal blocks highlighted in a report of the country's federal auditor on the allocation process, only one was producing.
In its report, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India(CAG) had alleged that the Congress-led government's under-priced sale of coal blocks may have cost the exchequer potential revenues of around $33 billion. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)
LONDON, Feb 16 Freight movements across the United States are showing signs of sustained growth, which should help push domestic diesel consumption higher this year.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The Senate on Thursday moved closer to approving President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency even as nearly 800 former officials urged the chamber to reject the nominee, who sued the agency more than a dozen times as attorney general of oil-producing Oklahoma.