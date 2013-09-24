(Corrects percentage figure in third paragraph to 80 pct from
60 pct)
NEW DELHI, Sept 24 The Indian cabinet has
approved auction of coal blocks to private companies, Coal
Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal said on Tuesday, enabling the
government to allot coal mining licences through competitive
bidding for the first time.
Coal mining licences used to be allocated on recommendations
of a panel of top bureaucrats across ministries, but the federal
auditor censured the process last year saying it lacked
"transparency" and probably deprived the government of billions
of dollars of potential revenue between 2004 and 2011.
India relies on coal to fuel more than half of its power
generation, but state-run monopoly Coal India Ltd,
that accounts for around 80 percent of the country's output has
been unable to dig out coal fast enough to feed the country's
growing power demand.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; writing by Malini Menon)