UPDATE 1-As coal shortfall looms, miners enjoy unexpected boom
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India's coal demand is seen at 696 million tonnes in 2011/12 against an expected local production of 554 million tonnes, coal secretary Alok Perti said on Tuesday.
Earlier estimates have suggested Asia's third-largest economy is likely to import about 135 million tonnes in the year ending March 31, 2012.
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.