NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India's coal demand is seen at 696 million tonnes in 2011/12 against an expected local production of 554 million tonnes, coal secretary Alok Perti said on Tuesday.

Earlier estimates have suggested Asia's third-largest economy is likely to import about 135 million tonnes in the year ending March 31, 2012.

(Reporting by Krittivas Mukherjee; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)