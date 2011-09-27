(Adds details, background)

NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India's coal demand is seen at 696 million tonnes in 2011/12 against an expected local production of 554 million tonnes, Coal Secretary Alok Perti said on Tuesday, widening the gap by 5.2 percent from a previous estimate.

Earlier estimates have suggested Asia's third-largest economy is likely to import about 135 million tonnes in the year ending March 31, 2012.

India holds 10 percent of the world's coal reserves but local supplies are falling short of demand as the country builds more power plants, and as domestic coal projects run into environmental and land acquisition delays.

Energy-hungry India, where frequent black-outs are common, aims to halve its peak-hour power deficit of nearly 14 percent in two years.

India produced about 526 million tonnes of coal in 2009/10. Imports that year were 73.25 million tonnes.

India's coal demand is forecast to grow 11 percent a year.

