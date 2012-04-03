By Krittivas Mukherjee
| NEW DELHI, April 3
NEW DELHI, April 3 State-backed Coal India
may have to pay power companies between 10 and 40
percent of the average cost of 20 percent and more shortfall in
supplies under new guaranteed fuel pacts the government is
forcing it to sign, ministry sou r ces said.
The world's biggest coal miner, however, stands to gain
equal levels of rewards even if it meets only 90 percent of its
commitments under these pacts with power plants that are due to
be commissioned by 2015 and generate 50,000 megawatts of power.
Coal India's production has stagnated due to regulatory and
infrastructure hurdles. In 2011/12, it missed even a scaled down
output target, producing about 436 million tonnes. It now aims
to produce 470 million tonnes in 2012/13.
The under-performance by the coal monopoly has worried Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh, already struggling with a slowing
economy, and he is now pushing the company to boost output which
could help many power plants that are running below capacity.
"What is being proposed is if the company fails to provide
less than 80 percent then it will be penalised in a graded
manner," said a senior source in the coal ministry on condition
of anonymity as the proposals are still being finalised.
"Between 75 to 80 percent supply (of the contracted amount),
it will be fined 10 percent of the average cost of the
shortfall. For 70-75 percent of supply the penalty will be 20
percent and below 70 percent supply will attract a 40 percent
penalty."
Average domestic coal prices are 1,600-1,700 rupees
($31.76-33.74) per tonne and are anywhere between 40-70 percent
below international spot prices as they are capped by the
government which is keen to provide cheap electricity.
Indonesia spot coal prices -- the biggest source for India's
imports -- are currently around $65 per tonne.
Singh's decision to force Coal India to sign guaranteed fuel
supply pacts followed intensive lobbying by top executives from
India's power companies, who had sought his help to boost
supplies of coal. Singh's office has said Coal India will have
to ensure supplies, including by imports if needed.
Coal India has also said it needs more clarity on who will
foot the bill for any imports before it commits to major
purchases needed to meet supply obligations to power producers.
India's coal demand is set to jump to 981 million tonnes by
2017, official data shows, but output in this period may only be
at 715 million tonnes, leaving imports to bridge the gap.
Coal accounts for about half of India's power generation.
Last month, a government auditor's draft report said India
lost up to $210 billion in revenue by selling coal deposits too
cheaply, in another headache for Singh's government which has
spent almost all of its second term fighting graft allegations.
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom)