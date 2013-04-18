NEW DELHI, April 18 Coal production in India,
the world's third-largest producer, rose 3.2 percent from a year
earlier to 557.5 million tonnes in 2012/13, the coal minister
said on Thursday.
"CIL supplied 344.50 million tonnes of coal to power
utilities in 2012/13," Sriprakash Jaiswal said in a statement,
referring to state-run miner Coal India Ltd, which
produces about 80 percent of India's coal.
That figure represents a growth of 10.39 percent from a year
earlier, the minister said.
Coal fuels more than half of India's power generation.
Coal supply to NTPC, the country's top power
producer, rose 14.81 percent over the previous year, Jaiswal
added.
(Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Anand Basu)