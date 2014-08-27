* Top court calls coal block allocations since 1993 illegal
* Final decision on blocks may be taken after next week's
hearing
* Coal minister says ruling will remove "shadow of
uncertainty"
By Krishna N Das and Abhishek Vishnoi
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Aug 27 A court ruling this
week that India's decades-old method of granting coal mining
concessions is illegal could herald much-needed reforms in a
sector long dogged by the inability of state-run Coal India
to raise output fast enough.
In declaring scores of coal block allocations made since
1993 unlawful and arbitrary, the Supreme Court has put
investments worth billions of dollars at risk.
If it goes the next step and cancels the concessions after a
further hearing due to start on Monday, India may have to import
vast amounts of coal to keep the lights on.
In the long run, however, the decision could bring clearer
rules to a sector that has failed to provide India with enough
power because it has been so hamstrung by confusion and scandals
over concessions allegedly handed to government cronies.
Coal India has a monopoly over coal that is mined for sale.
The scandal, dubbed "Coalgate" by the media, concerns
concessions sold to steel, cement and power firms to dig up coal
for their own use.
The furore erupted after a federal auditor's report in 2012
found that underpriced sales had cost the exchequer as much as
$33 billion.
The court ruled that 218 coal blocks were awarded illegally.
Because of the uncertainty, only 30 are operational. Their
capacity is less than 10 percent of the 565 million tonnes
produced in India as a whole in the last fiscal year to March.
The government has already said it would consider allowing
private firms to mine coal for sale instead of their own
consumption and the court ruling may pave the way for that.
"The government may convert this crisis into an opportunity
and now should take all bold reforms such as permission for
commercial mining, fair auction policy, regulatory reform," said
Rakesh Jain, associate director at consultancy Feedback
Infrastructure.
Accusations that resources from coal to mobile telephone
bandwidth were routinely allocated as backhanders plagued the
government of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, whose
Congress party suffered its worst defeat in elections this year.
Singh's successor, Narendra Modi, has pledged to tackle
'crony capitalism' and provide power for all in a country that
sits on the world's fifth-largest reserves of coal.
Sources told Reuters before Modi came to power that he could
consider breaking up Coal India to help end its near-monopoly
and bring more competition, although unions have threatened
street protests to thwart such a move.
Legal wrangling and investigations into the concession
process meant there was a tepid response to India's first coal
block auction in February. The government withdrew the auction
after only two firms bid for one of the three blocks on offer.
But the Supreme Court's intervention should bring the
clarity that will make future auctions more successful.
"It is possible that an early resolution of the issue could
pave the way for much-awaited auctioning of mineral resources in
India," said Chirag Shah, an analyst with Barclays.
PROGRESS, BUT AT A COST
If the court does reverse the allocations, several banks
stand to make heavy losses. State Bank of India and
Power Finance Corp Ltd are among financial
institutions that have together lent $10-$12 billion to the
coal, power and steel sectors.
Metals and power companies Jindal Steel and Power Ltd
, Hindalco Industries Ltd and Sesa Sterlite
Ltd would also be badly hit, having already spent
billions of dollars around blocks awarded to them.
"A clean slate will come, but with a huge cost," said G.
Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a research and fund
advisory firm. "Legally it will be right, but practically it
will be a disaster."
Columnist T.K. Arun wrote in the Economic Times that the
court should only cancel allocations where firms have failed to
develop the blocks and should let off those that have already
started mining and built infrastructure.
A mass cancellation of awards would further raise shipments
of coal to India, already the third-largest importer of the
fuel. Coal is used to generate more than two-thirds of India's
electricity.
Australian bank Macquarie estimates that scrapping all the
allocations would increase India's annual import bill by $3
billion.
But Power and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal, a former
investment banker, sought this week to reassure investors that
the Supreme Court's ruling would remove a "shadow of
uncertainty" around a sector whose troubles have contributed to
a sharp slowdown in economic growth.
"We've come with fresh thinking and an open mind," he said.
(Additional reporting by Aman Shah in MUMBAI and Manoj Kumar in
NEW DELHI; Editing by John Chalmers and Alan Raybould)