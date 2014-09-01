* Court says next hearing on Sept. 9
* Company shares rise after govt proposal
NEW DELHI, Sept 1 India's top government lawyer
has asked the Supreme Court to leave 40 of the 218 coal blocks
allocations the court declared illegal with companies that
operate mines that are either producing or close to doing so.
India's highest court ruled last week that the country's
decades-old method of allocating coal mining concessions was
illegal and arbitrary, putting investments worth billions of
dollars at risk.
The suggestion by Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi sent shares
of some of the companies that hold coal blocks sharply higher on
speculation that the court would not order a wholesale
cancellation of the allocations.
Rohatgi also told a Supreme Court hearing that the
government was open to re-auctioning the coal blocks if their
allocations are revoked.
"If the court does allow the companies to keep the mines,
possibly after paying some sort of a fine, that will be good
news," said Dipesh Dipu, partner with Jenissi Management
Consultants. "Costs may rise but at least they will have
certainty of coal supply."
The court asked the federal government to submit a list of
operational mines and said the next hearing will be held on
Sept. 9.
The award of more than 200 coal blocks to steel, cement and
power companies has been at the centre of the so-called
"Coalgate" scandal, estimated in a 2012 audit report to have
cost the exchequer as much as $33 billion.
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Hindalco Industries
Ltd and Sesa Sterlite Ltd are some of the
firms that have already spent heavily on steel and power plants
based around the coal blocks.
Jindal Steel shares closed the day up 6 percent, Hindalco 4
percent and Sesa Sterlite about 2 percent. The broader stock
market edged up 0.8 percent.
