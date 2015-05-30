By Krishna N. Das
JHARIA, India May 31 Prime Minister Narendra
Modi is determined to move more than 100,000 people living near
coalfields in eastern India to new homes, making it easier to
douse underground fires that have burned for a century and mine
huge reserves of premium coal.
Reviving output from India's nationalised coal sector has
been one of Modi's most tangible achievements during his first
year in office, one that he hopes will secure continuous power
to all and eat into an annual coal import bill of $15 billion.
The burning deposits of Jharia, in Jharkhand state, are
particularly prized because they are the only source of top
quality steelmaking coal in the country. India spends $4 billion
a year on importing that grade alone.
Modi travelled to Jharkhand in February and urged the chief
minister to speed up work on putting out the fires and shifting
the people living there.
"The fact that the prime minister is directly involved shows
that the government is very serious about it," Coal Secretary
Anil Swarup said in New Delhi. "It's a huge task but the good
news is that we have started moving in the right direction."
For some of the thousands living in run-down settlements
around the coal deposits, the urgency is clear.
Shakili Devi, 60, has lost count of the number of huts she
inhabited over the years that caved in because of intense heat
and shifting ground around her.
"We're scared, but what can we do?," she asked, her shack
standing next to a crack in the ground leaking hot gas. "We can
only wait for the government to find us a new home."
Until then, Devi and others like her are stuck. Many
families are squatters who rely on casual work from contractors
working the mines and on free water pumped to the settlements.
BACKFILLING AND BOOTLEGGERS
The glowing coals and rising smoke date back to 1916, a
quarter of a century after private firms began to mine the
field. India nationalised most coal assets in the 1970s.
According to experts, those firms failed to backfill mines
after digging, exposing them to the open air and allowing fires
to start by spontaneous combustion.
Bootleggers who used abandoned mine areas made things worse,
because some failed to put out fires they lit to run the stills.
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), the Coal India unit
which controls the Jharia field, estimates fires have already
devoured about 37 million tonnes of coal and blocked access to 2
billion tonnes more, theoretically worth $220 billion.
BCCL accounts for about 7 percent of Coal India's output and
has projected growth of 54 percent to 53 million tonnes in five
years, according to a company document seen by Reuters.
Its success will help decide how close Coal India gets to
its ambitious target of output of 1 billion tonnes by 2019/20.
Previous attempts to control the fires by sealing the
surface, trenching and pumping in inert gases had limited
success and were blamed for driving BCCL close to bankruptcy.
After 2008, the company tried instead to dig deeper and
wider to remove burning coal. Though more effective, this method
has been criticised for scarring the landscape.
The coal that heats up to 800 degrees Celsius is then cooled
by water overground and the stones are deposited around the
mines, creating heaps that take almost two years to cool off.
The new method has helped cut the burning area to 2.2 square
km in April 2014 from over 9 square km six years ago, according
to satellite analysis by the state-run National Remote Sensing
Centre.
"We are keeping our fingers crossed, but the fire could
again get out of control," said Swarup.
WHERE IS MY HOUSE?
Part-time tutor Arjun Ram, whose father retired from BCCL,
lives in a settlement near a hill radiating intense heat.
Three years ago the Jharia Rehabilitation and Development
Authority (JRDA) identified Ram as one of about 50,000 people
who should be moved but has yet to provide him a home. The
number of people looking for a house has doubled since.
JRDA managing director Kripa Nand Jha said the delay in
building new quarters was partly due to "confusion" over
compensation to be paid under a 2013 land acquisition act.
He said both the federal and state governments, run by
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, have agreed to buy land at four
times market prices instead of the going rate as in the past.
There is also a proposal to pay up to seven times in urgent
cases and offer jobs to some.
Over recent months, about 1,000 families have moved to
two-bedroom flats away from the mines and hundreds of acres of
land have been bought for more houses, Jha said. Costs are
likely to jump from an estimate of $1 billion.
But to some, progress seems a long way off.
"If this is what my fate is, I will die here," said Ram to
nods of agreement from the people pouring out on to the street
as darkness fell.
