* India plans to double coal production by 2020
* To help millions without power; develop eastern regions
* Govt has identified mines to auction to private companies
* With coal prices low, foreign miners may be less
interested
By Krishna N. Das
NEW DELHI, Jan 8 India is getting ready to open
up commercial coal mining to private companies for the first
time in four decades, with the aim of shifting the world's
third-biggest coal importer towards energy self-sufficiency.
Anil Swarup, the country's top coal bureaucrat, told Reuters
on Friday the government has identified mines it plans to
auction, and is now finalising other terms such as eligibility
criteria for companies to take part and whether and how to set
up revenue sharing.
He said a plan should be ready in the 2-3 months, setting a
clear timeline on a plan that has previously only been vaguely
marked out.
India has an ambitious plan to double its coal production to
1.5 billion tonnes a year by 2020, as part of Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's push to bring power to 300 million people who
live without electricity, and give a boost to manufacturing.
It would also support the government's efforts to develop
eastern parts of the country, which are resource-rich and hold
most of India's coal reserves but have lagged the western states
in development.
State-owned Coal India is on track to produce 1
billion tonnes a year by the end of this decade, and India is
counting on private firms to produce the remaining 500 million
tones - which may prove a tough target to achieve.
As of now, only Coal India and a small government-owned
company are allowed to mine and sell coal in India.
"It's imperative that India opens up the sector so that
private companies can bring in new technologies and the
efficiencies that we keep talking about," said Dipesh Dipu at
energy-focused Jenissi Management Consultants. "But I don't
think private companies will be able to produce more than 100
million tonnes this decade as the process has yet to start."
The move is likely to attract coal block bids from Indian
conglomerates such as the Adani Group and GVK, but the
government may find it harder to lure big multinational miners
such as Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton, Anglo
American and Peabody Energy. Rio Tinto did not
respond to requests for comment.
Coal prices are at multi-year lows amid global oversupply,
and foreign companies have faced obstacles to investing in
India, such as problems in getting land and environmental
approvals.
Some private companies also worry that the best quality
mines would be left for Coal India.
FINALISING TERMS
Swarup was handpicked by Modi to lead a turnaround in the
coal sector soon after the prime minister came to power in 2014.
Under Swarup's watch, Coal India has seen record production
growth, and the government auctioned off a series of coal blocks
successfully. Coal imports fell for a sixth straight month in
December.
Until last year, India spent around $16 billion a year
importing foreign coal, even though it sits on the world's
fifth-biggest reserves of more than 300 billion tonnes.
Swarup said there were still some aspects of the plan to
bring in private players that needed to be examined carefully.
The government, for example, has to make sure that companies
do not under-report sales if a revenue-sharing model is adopted,
he said.
Companies can do that by selling coal to their units at
discounted rates, and by calculating the government's share
based on that instead of the market price.
Swarup declined to say where the identified mines were
located. Most of India's coal is in the eastern states of
Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Paritosh Bansal and
Ian Geoghegan)