* Government has succeeded in reducing power outages
* Next phase of coal reforms likely to be harder
* Coal unions say will resist reforms causing major job
losses
* Plans include sale of 10 percent of mining giant
By Krishna N. Das
NEW DELHI, May 3 Plans by India's coal monopoly
to buy billions of dollars of new machinery and outsource work
are facing resistance from powerful unions worried about job
losses, in a potential blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
promise to bring electricity to all.
State-run Coal India Ltd, the world's biggest coal
miner, has already doubled output growth since Modi came to
power two years ago, owing to the removal of hurdles to
production like environmental clearances and land acquisition.
The increase turned coal shortages at India's power plants
to oversupply, making it one of the administration's biggest
successes.
The next phase of restructuring the notoriously inefficient
behemoth is likely to be harder, however, and is crucial to the
government's ambition to sell 10 percent of the $27 billion
company to raise funds for further growth and investment.
New Delhi also wants to double annual output to 1 billion
tonnes by 2019/20 to meet future demand, and to do that it must
radically increase productivity.
Coal India's output-per-man shift is estimated at one-eighth
of Peabody Energy Corp, the world's largest private
coal producer that recently filed for bankruptcy protection.
Already, labour unions, with a history of hostility towards
management, are pushing back on Coal India's plans, fearing
modernization and outsourcing will hit jobs, said leaders of two
unions that cover a majority of the company's 371,000 employees.
Strikes, sometimes every few months, have disrupted output,
although under Modi the unions have been more cooperative.
"High-tech mining will mean fewer job opportunities for
labourers and no job guarantee for existing employees," said
Baij Nath Rai, president of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), which
says it represents 100,000 Coal India employees and contractors.
"We strongly protest this, and have already taken up the
issue with the government. They will not dare do anything if
there is a strong protest."
The BMS's view is likely to carry extra weight, as it is
loosely affiliated with the Hindu nationalist group Rashtriya
Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is the ideological parent of
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
COAL INDIA UNIT SAYS OUTSOURCING WORKS
Rai said Piyush Goyal, minister for power, coal and
renewable energy, had been trying to convince unions to play
along with the reforms.
Early last year, the unions planned a strike to protest
against moves to open up the coal sector to private firms and
sell a 10 percent stake.
But they called off a five-day stoppage on its second day
after Goyal formed a committee to look into their concerns so
that they "do not have to go on strike again".
Coal India officials also say they constantly talk to
workers on various issues, but union leaders, including BMS's
Rai, said they would resist any move deemed "anti-labourer".
"The government is doing this slowly, so that there is not
much protest all of a sudden," said D.D. Ramanandan of the All
India Coal Workers Federation, which says it represents more
than 100,000 Coal India employees and contractors.
"We have consistently opposed this policy and will sit
together with all the unions to decide the future course of
action," Ramanandan said.
Federal Coal Secretary Anil Swarup and several senior Coal
India officials said the company planned to push ahead.
It wants to spend billions of dollars over the next few
years, including around $1.3 billion this year, to buy equipment
and expand mines, where workers often use shovels and picks to
dig for coal underground, one of the officials said.
The company also plans to stop filling most vacancies
arising from retirements over the next three years, and
outsource more mining to private companies, the officials added.
"Outsourcing helps in more ways than one," Swarup told
Reuters. "If they bring in efficient technology, because they
are paid for that, it will make the people in Coal India
understand they too can become more efficient."
The government's production and productivity plans have
drawn support from the London-based World Coal Association, a
trade group of coal producers and mining equipment makers.
Coal India's equipment orders, some already placed, are a
bright spot for machinery makers such as U.S. firm Caterpillar
, Japan's Komatsu and India's Larsen & Toubro
, at a time when most miners are scaling back
production amid a global supply glut.
Coal India unit Mahanadi Coalfields pioneered outsourcing of
mining work a few years ago and is now the company's biggest
producer and fastest growing unit.
Deepak Srivastava, Mahanadi's chief vigilance officer, said
around 90 percent of the unit's mining work is done by
contractors who have performed better than in-house miners.
The ratio is much lower for other Coal India units but will
increase, he added.
Swarup, who has overseen an overhaul of Coal India's
anti-theft and monitoring systems this year, said he hoped the
push for efficiency and extensive use of machines would help
attract investors if the government were to sell a stake.
"We keep doing our job in terms of increasing production and
productivity and improving quality," Swarup said. "Our
assumption is that once you do that shareholders would be
interested."
