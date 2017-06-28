NEW DELHI, June 28 India should rein in its
lofty coal output target as power demand is growing at a slower
pace than expected, a government policy think-tank said, even as
state monopoly Coal India Ltd (CIL) struggles to sell
already-mined coal.
A turnaround in India's coal sector, from crippling
shortages three years ago to a surplus thanks to faster
government clearances, is seen as a major success for Prime
Minister Narendra Modi.
The production boost means Coal India (CIL), the world's
largest coal miner, is for the first time scouting for buyers
abroad. But it is sticking to its plans to nearly double coal
production to 1 billion tonnes a year by the end of this decade.
"A careful assessment of demand for coal-based power is
needed so that the over $1 billion annual investment being made
by CIL in raising its production capability is not left
stranded," the NITI Aayog said in its Draft National Energy
Policy released late on Tuesday. (bit.ly/2rXZmWK)
Given that power demand was only growing at 5 percent a year
at present, the coal sector should respond as needed, rather
than pursue a "target-led strategy", it said.
Some experts say the weaker-than-expected power demand,
though growing slightly faster than previous years, is also an
indication of the softness in India's $2 trillion economy, whose
growth in the January-March quarter unexpectedly slipped to its
lowest in more than two years.
NITI Aayog, or the policy panel, added that nearly 304
million Indians are still not connected to the grid, suggesting
there was scope for demand to rise.
The panel also proposed splitting Coal India's seven units
into independent companies to improve efficiency through
competition. It also called for more private participation in
coal mining.
"The resulting competitive pressure will foster efficiency
and bring about substantial reduction in coal prices," the panel
said. "It is entirely conceivable that our coal industry will
emerge as an exporter of coal."
Piyush Goyal, India's power and coal minister, has
repeatedly said Coal India will remain a single entity.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Richard Pullin)