NEW DELHI Jan 31 India's new coal price
mechanism will be reviewed after March and current prices
calculated under the system will hold until then, Coal Minister
Sriprakash Jaiswal said on Tuesday.
He also said the assessment of the new mechanism will be
done after assessing Jan-Mar quarter revenues of state-run miner
Coal India, which produces about 80 percent of India's
coal.
Jaiswal said any revised mechanism after March would be
revenue-neutral for Coal India, which aims to produce 464
million tonnes of coal in 2012/13.
Earlier this month, the state-run miner decided to benchmark
the pricing for non-coking coal to gross calorific value (GCV)
from the current useful heat value (UHV) based gradation, a move
that is expected to push up costs for cement and steel makers.
