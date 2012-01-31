* India "not in a position" to raise prices - minister
* Pricing mechanism to be reviewed after March
* Shares fall as much as three percent
(Adds details, quote)
By Sanjeev Choudhary
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 Coal India
reversed a price increase on Tuesday as the world's biggest coal
miner bowed to pressure from an Indian government which is
struggling with massive power shortages that are a drag on
growth in Asia's third-largest economy.
The cost of coal rose this month after the company switched
to a new pricing mechanism that links local coal prices with
global benchmarks. Power producers have protested, saying it
only worsened problems created by hefty coal supply shortages.
"Our country is not in a position to increase power prices,"
Coal Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal told reporters.
"When we made a switch to GCV system, there was perhaps an
error by Coal India and prices for coal went up. It could have
impacted the cost of power," he added, referring to the new
mechanism that links price to gross calorific value (GCV).
He said Coal India would review the new pricing mechanism
based on the impact of the price rollback on its revenues in the
January to March quarter.
The decision comes days after some of India's business
tycoons met Prime Minister Manmohan Singh seeking freer access
to fuel, primarily coal, to deal with a worsening power crunch
that has been a drag on growth.
India does not produce enough power to meet the needs of its
fast-growing economy and the peak-hour deficit is about 12
percent.
Coal accounts for more than half of power generation but
even though India has 10 percent of the world's coal reserves,
coal mines have struggled to get swifter environment clearances
and land acquisition approvals.
Also stagnant domestic coal output, lower-than-expected gas
production, the high cost of imported fuel and an inability to
pass along the full cost of fuel price increases have thrown the
business plans of power generators into disarray.
N.C. Jha, chairman of the state-run monopoly, told reporters
that while Coal India would persist with the GCV system, it was
reworking prices to offset a projected 12.5 percent gain in
prices. The revision will be effective from January 1.
Coal India would also have to shoulder a higher than
expected burden from a planned new wage pact, Jha said, sending
the company's shares down by as much as three percent.
HIGHER WAGES
Jha had told Reuters earlier this month that he
hoped higher revenues from the new pricing method would offset
the impact of a wage increase agreement it was expected to seal
with workers on Tuesday.
The higher wage costs would be about 65 billion rupees every
year, which the company now says will be absorbed without
raising prices in 2011/12.
"Shareholders also have aspiration for profit, so we will
see at the end of March how we can absorb these additional costs
-- either by increasing efficiency of production or by having a
revisit of the pricing structure," Jha said.
Coal India aims to produce 464 million tonnes in 2012/13,
Jha said, slightly higher than the 452 million tonnes targeted
in 2011/12 -- which it is struggling to meet.
The coal ministry is also seeking a waiver of customs duties
on coal imports, now at five percent, Coal Secretary Alok Perti
told reporters.
International non-coking coal prices are about 40 percent
higher than those in the local market.
Shares in Coal India, valued at about $43 billion, ended
2.52 percent lower at 327.20 rupees. The broader benchmark
closed up 1.96 percent.
