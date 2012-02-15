* Coal India to guarantee fuel supplies for 20 years
By Sanjeev Choudhary
NEW DELHI, Feb 15 India acted to alleviate
chronic power shortages that hinder its economic growth, on
Wednesday ordering its monopoly coal miner to guarantee
long-term supplies or face penalties.
It asked the world's largest coal miner, state-run Coal
India, to sign 20-year fuel supply deals with power
projects that are due to be commissioned by 2015 and have an
agreement with distribution utilities to sell power.
This would help power plants with an estimated capacity of
more than 50,000 megawatts, a government statement said.
The government decision followed intensive lobbying by top
executives from India's power companies, who had sought the help
of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to boost supplies of coal.
Domestic coal supply has fallen short of targets, largely
due to regulatory hurdles faced by miners, while poor
infrastructure hinders the transport of imported coal, leaving
many power plants running below capacity.
Until now, Coal India's long term contracts were for a five
year period and the last one it signed was in 2009.
Coal India, which accounts for about 80 percent of coal
production, aims to produce 464 million tonnes in 2012/13, and
has already scaled down output target to 440 million tonnes in
2011/12.
Non-coking coal imports have been growing at about 25
percent since 2003-04 and the estimated imports of 54 million
tonnes in the current fiscal year are projected to rise four
times to 213 million tonnes in 2016/17.
Coal, which accounts for more than half of India's power
generation, will be required for 85 percent of the additional
76,000 MW capacity addition the country targets during 2012-17.
Coal India will have to supply at least 80 percent of the
fuel commitment it makes to power producers, failing which it
would attract a penalty, the statement said, without
elaborating.
IMPORTS NEEDED
The company will have to import fuel to meet the supply
commitment.
Some analysts, however, said the attempt to boost supplies
to power producers will be constrained by stagnating local coal
output and costlier imports.
"Local coal production is not going up and, without that,
how is it possible to meet fresh commitments Coal India may make
through new fuel supply agreements to power companies," said V.
Srinivasan, sector analyst with Angel Broking.
A shortage of fuel has constrained expansion in India's
power sector, which consumes about two-thirds of the country's
coal output and has a current installed capacity of over 186,000
megawatts.
Its fuel supply problems have been compounded by
lower-than-expected natural gas output, high fuel import costs
and the inability of distribution utilities to raise electricity
tariffs for consumers for political reasons.
Stagnating output at Coal India, which has trouble obtaining
environmental clearances and land acquisition approvals quickly,
had restricted the miner's ability to assure fuel supply to
generators.
A longer fuel supply agreement will encourage banks to lend
to power projects, said Ashok Khurana, director general of
India's Association of Power Producers, who was part of an
industry delegation that met Singh.
"Banks had held back finances earlier because there was no
clarity on fuel," he said.
Costlier coal imports may increase costs for power
producers, many of whom do not have the ability to pass on the
increase in fuel costs.
Shares in top private power producers rose after the
statement, with Reliance Power rising 12.9 percent.
Adani Power closed up 13.78 percent.
