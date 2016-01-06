Workers unload coal from a supply truck at a yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI India's coal imports fell for a sixth month in December, a government official said Wednesday, as the world's third-biggest buyer of the fuel expands domestic mines to boost output and expand power generation.

India shipped in 12.35 million tonnes of coal last month, a 34.3 percent decline from the same month a year ago. Imports slipped thanks to a jump in production by state-run Coal India (COAL.NS), the world's biggest miner of the fuel that is opening one new mine a month as the government fast-tracks environmental clearances.

"Record coal production by Coal India leads to further reduction in imports," Coal Secretary Anil Swarup tweeted.

Coal India's April-December production grew by a record 9 percent, keeping the country on course to reduce annual imports for the first time in five years.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)