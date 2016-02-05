Workers unload coal from a supply truck at a yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI India's coal imports fell for a seven straight month in January, a government official said, as the world's third-biggest buyer of the fuel expands domestic mines to improve output and boost power generation.

India shipped in 16.11 million tonnes of coal last month, a 28.6 percent decline from the same month a year ago.

"Increased production by Coal India (COAL.NS) results in decrease in import of coal," Coal Secretary Anil Swarup said on Twitter on Friday, referring to the state-owned company.

