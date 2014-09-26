* Imports may rise above 230 mln T/yr by 2015/16 - economist
* Additional imports to strain ports, railways
* New Indonesian licensing rule may benefit Australia coal
exports
By Krishna N Das
NEW DELHI, Sept 26 India's annual coal imports
could jump by as much as a third to more than 200 million tonnes
for the next few years as a result of a court ruling this week
that will halt mining of the resource by most private companies
from next year.
The nation's top court has scrapped 214 coal blocks
allocated by the government over the past two decades after
ruling that the selective allocation process was arbitrary and
illegal. It ordered that the operational ones among them be
returned to state-run Coal India by end-March next
year.
India's coal output has trailed domestic demand for the past
several years, and is set to fall even further behind next year
as the current operators wind down activity and hand the sites
over to the notoriously inefficient Coal India, analysts said.
These blocks were expected to produce about 52 million tonnes in
this fiscal year.
Shipments into the world's third-largest coal importer rose
to 168.4 million tonnes last fiscal year, and the government
estimated before the court ruling that the domestic shortage
will range between 185 million and 265 million by 2016/17.
"Once the (cancelled) blocks are given to Coal India, it
would take time for the company to understand the functioning
and operations of these blocks to resume operations in a similar
manner," said Prakash Duvvuri, the head of research for
commodities research firm OreTeam. "We assess the transition
time to be not less than five to six months."
For the country's legion of coal-hungry power plants, steel
mills and cement factories - many of whom are already facing
critically low coal reserves - this transition period likely
means even greater reliance on imports.
OreTeam expects inbound shipments to hit 210 million tonnes
in the 2015/16 year. Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist with
Fitch unit India Ratings & Research, projects shipments could
jump to over 230 million if demand remains brisk and domestic
production fails to rise.
"We expect continuous increase in India's coal imports at
least in the next 2-3 years partly because domestic supplies
will continue to be lower than demand and also because of
expected soft trend in international coal markets," said
Viresh Oberoi, chief executive of mjunction, an online
commodities trader.
International thermal coal prices are currently
trading at five-year lows.
IMPORT PIPELINE UNDER STRAIN
India could overtake Japan as the second-largest importer
next fiscal year if tonnages top the 200-million mark.
But getting those imported tonnages to the right places at
the right times won't be easy, as port and rail capacity is
already being heavily taxed by the current flow.
Major coal ports are currently reporting their worst
congestion in years, and rail-loading times have slowed due to
monsoon rains, causing delays in deliveries to customers.
An additional 60-65 million tonnes per year will place even
more strain on the logistics chain and potentially lengthen
delivery times, coal analysts warned.
"We are not ready immediately to handle an increase in
traffic," said G.P. Biswal, deputy conservator of Paradip port,
one of India's busiest. "It will take some time but we will
eventually be ready."
Another concern is that main supplier Indonesia, preferred
by Indian buyers due to its suitable calorific content and
relatively low freight costs, is implementing a new export
licensing program from Oct. 1 that could curb coal exports by
over 10 percent.
Lower shipments from Indonesia bodes well for India's No.2
supplier, Australia, which shipped around 35 million tonnes to
the country last year and is in the market for additional buyers
after China said recently it would restrict its own coal imports
as part of a crackdown on pollutants.
But Australia's coal prices are generally up to 10 percent
higher than Indonesia's for Indian buyers, a trader said,
especially when the cost of lengthier freight times are factored
in. South Africa, Russia and the United States are other coal
exporters that may target India.
But for Indian buyers, costs remain the main issue. Forced
by populist governments to sell power below costs, many
electricity generators are already running losses.
For money-losing MP Power Generating Co in the central state
of Madhya Pradesh, importing costs them double the amount that
Coal India charges.
"Given that supplies from Coal India are low, we may have to
import again," said A.K. Sankule, head of fuel management at the
company. "But we are financially stressed."
