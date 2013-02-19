NEW DELHI Feb 19 India's thermal coal imports could total around 110 million tonnes in the current fiscal year that ends on March 31, three trade sources said, as local output continues to fall short of growing power demand.

Two of the sources said they expect imports to rise to around 115 million tonnes for the 2013/14 fiscal year beginning April 1. The third source said he saw imports for 2013/14 to be at similar levels as the previous fiscal year.

All three sources declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to media.

India, the world's fourth-biggest importer of thermal coal, is struggling to meet demand from power producers.

State-run Coal India Ltd, which supplies about 80 percent of the country's needs, has said it would miss production targets for this fiscal year but would meet the supply target of 470 million tonnes using existing stocks. (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)