NEW DELHI Nov 18 India's cabinet has cleared
the sale of another 10 percent stake in state-run Coal India
that could raise as much as $3 billion, a minister
said on Wednesday, as the government seeks more funds to spend
on infrastructure.
The timing of the Coal India stake sale will be decided by
the finance ministry, power and coal minister Piyush Goyal told
reporters after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra
Modi.
Goyal also said India would launch an initial public
offering of Cochin Shipyard Ltd, which runs a yard that can
build and repair big vessels.
($1 = 66.2050 Indian rupees)
