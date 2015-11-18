(Adds details on India's divestment plan)
NEW DELHI Nov 18 India's cabinet has cleared
the sale of another 10 percent stake in state-run Coal India Ltd
that could raise as much as $3 billion, a minister
said on Wednesday, as the government seeks more funds to spend
on infrastructure.
Bankers have already put in bids to manage a similar stake
sale in the company as part of New Delhi's aim to raise more
than $10 billion by March by selling minority stakes in state
firms. The government owns about 79 percent of the world's
largest coal miner.
India has raised just about $2 billion, or less than 20
percent of its divestment target, so far this year.
The timing of the latest Coal India stake sale will be
decided by the finance ministry, Power and Coal Minister Piyush
Goyal told reporters after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister
Narendra Modi.
The divestment could raise as much as 200 billion Indian
rupees ($3.02 billion), he said.
Goyal also said India would launch an initial public
offering of Cochin Shipyard Ltd, which runs a yard that can
build and repair big vessels.
($1 = 66.2200 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by C.K. Nayak, writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by
Douglas Busvine and Himani Sarkar)