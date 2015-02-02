* India needs to boost output or imports to meet demand
* Domestic production plagued by inefficiency
* Some top miners and trading houses say no plan to invest
By Krishna N. Das and Sonali Paul
NEW DELHI/MELBOURNE, Feb 3 India's plans to
attract badly needed foreign investment and technology to its
coal sector are getting a cool response from some miners and
trading houses, even though the country is one of the few bright
spots for global coal demand.
Seeking to curb a growing reliance on imports, Prime
Minister Narendra Modi passed an order in December to allow
private firms to mine and sell coal for the first time in more
than 42 years.
But even with India on track to overtake the United States
as the second-largest coal consumer after China this decade,
executives at Japanese trading houses and some of the biggest
global miners said they were currently not looking to invest.
Red tape, problems with land and environmental approvals,
and the quality of its coal have been cited as issues deterring
investment, while on top of this Asian coal prices are
languishing near 6-year lows.
Despite huge coal reserves, India's failure to modernise
mining means it has become the world's third-biggest importer,
shipping in coal from countries such as Australia and Indonesia.
Asked about progress attracting investors for auctions that
may start later this year, Coal Secretary Anil Swarup told
Reuters talks were going on with several global firms on
upgrading mining technology, although nothing had been
finalised.
"It is not just about mining on their own but also to
provide technology to Coal India and Indian companies," he said.
Up to now only state firms have been allowed to mine coal,
but the sector is being opened up to help meet surging demand
for coal for power.
Indian conglomerates such as the Adani Group and
GVK are expected to bid for coal blocks, but foreign firms will
be harder to attract after previously facing obstacles to
investing.
For example, global miner Rio Tinto has had to wait
more than a decade to secure approvals to start mining iron ore
in India.
Japanese trading firms have recently been increasing
investments in coal, but executives at two firms said they did
not intend to invest in India.
"We have no plan to consider joining coal mine projects in
India even (as) it opens up, as there are other countries which
we are focusing on and where it is easier to manage projects,"
said an official at a trading firm, declining to be identified.
Another senior executive at a rival firm said the quality of
coal in India was not very high and the firm preferred to sell
coal to the country rather than join in projects.
Among global miners, a spokesman for BHP Billiton,
the world's biggest coking coal producer, declined to comment on
India specifically but pointed to recent management statements
that the miner planned no new coal investments.
Anglo American was also unlikely to be interested
since it is focusing on divesting South African coal assets,
said a source familiar with the miner's plans.
Rio Tinto Chief Executive Sam Walsh said the firm had not
looked at Indian coal investments yet but was open to
opportunities, while Peabody Energy said it would
"evaluate investments to serve India's rising coal needs as
appropriate".
India wants to more than double coal output to 1.5 billion
tonnes by 2020, but its mining is deeply inefficient. Coal India
, the world's largest coal miner, produces 1,100 tonnes
of coal per employee a year, compared with 36,700 tonnes for
Peabody Energy and 12,700 tonnes for China's Shenhua Energy
.
Despite the lack of foreign interest in mining coal, both
local and overseas investors flocked to a 10 percent stake sale
of state-run Coal India that raised about $3.6 billion. However,
this interest may also indicate how government firms will
continue to have an edge in navigating India's maze of
clearances.
($1=62.13 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli in LONDON, Yuka
Obayashi in TOKYO and Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Ed
Davies; Editing by Henning Gloystein and Ed Davies)