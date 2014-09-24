By Devidutta Tripathy
| MUMBAI, Sept 24
MUMBAI, Sept 24 An Indian Supreme Court verdict
scrapping most coal extraction permits given to companies over
two decades has raised concerns that loans to the holders of the
permits could turn sour, piling pressure on lenders already
battling a rise in bad loans.
India's top court said on Wednesday that companies will have
until the end of March to return most of the so-called coal
blocks allocated by the government since 1993, after ruling last
month the selective allocation process was arbitrary and
illegal.
While the impact of the ruling on lenders is yet to be
known, shares in banks including market leader State Bank of
India fell in Mumbai trading as investors saw the
ruling as negative for the sector.
The crackdown on the coal blocks will put $10-$12 billion of
loans at risk, Credit Suisse estimated last month. That would
add to almost $100 billion of stressed loans, or about 10
percent of banking assets, in the Indian banking system.
"You can talk about the direction - it's negative," said
Saday Sinha, a banking analyst with Kotak Securities. Sinha
added it was difficult to quantify the impact at this stage as
not all the loans to the companies will turn into bad loans.
State-run lender IDBI Bank Ltd, whose shares
closed 5.5 percent lower after the court verdict, has close to
20 billion rupees ($328 million) loan exposure to companies
affected by the court ruling, the bank's chairman M.S. Raghavan
said.
"Not all will have problems ... We are assessing (the
impact)," Raghavan said in a phone interview.
Companies that are set to lose coal blocks will likely have
to bid in an auction to win them back. Losing the coal blocks
could also mean higher and costlier imports of the raw material
used by sectors including steel and power.
State Bank of India, which has previously played down the
possible impact of scrapping coal blocks on its asset quality,
said the court verdict would remove uncertainty.
"We now look forward for a quick plan of action for ensuring
that coal supplies are not disrupted and thereafter a swift and
transparent bidding process for reallocation," Chairwoman
Arundhati Bhattacharya said in a statement.
Shares in State Bank of India dropped 2.7 percent and the
banking sector index closed 1 percent lower, while
the main Mumbai market index ended down 0.19 percent.
($1 = 60.9850 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Mark Potter)