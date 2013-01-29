BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
* Says to consider private placement of ncds Source text: http://bit.ly/2lX6XRx Further company coverage:
Jan 29 India produced 52.6 million tonnes of coal in December, almost flat from a year earlier, and trailed a target by 6.1 percent, provisional figures provided by a government source showed on Tuesday. Coal output in India, the world's third-largest producer, grew 5.6 percent from a year earlier to almost 380 million tonnes between April and December 2012, the figures showed. State-run Coal India Ltd, the world's biggest miner, produced nearly 308.9 million tonnes during the nine-month period, continuing to account for about 80 percent of the country's total output. India aims to produce 575 million tonnes of coal in the 2012/13 fiscal year that ends in March, the figures showed. So far, it has achieved 66 percent of the current target. Following is a table on India's coal production, in million tonnes, between April and December versus the previous year. 2012/13 2011/12 Producer Target Actual Actual Coal India Ltd 322.42 308.89 291.24 Singareni Collieries 38.73 37.18 35.26 Captive and others 42.90 33.69 33.14 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL* 404.05 379.76 359.64 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: Government. *Rounded off. (Reporting by Malini Menon in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.
BEIJING, March 8 China's three largest bitcoin exchanges said on Wednesday it was unclear when they would be able to resume withdrawals of the cryptocurrency, as they needed time to beef up systems and secure regulatory approvals.