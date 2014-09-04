(Adds coal worker strikes, court ruling)
By Krishna N Das
NEW DELHI, Sept 4 Coal India is
rushing to supply coal it has sourced from railway sidings,
loading areas and other places over the years to feed power
plants critically short of the fuel, a company official with
knowledge of the matter said.
The move is part of emergency measures taken by the state
giant to prevent a shutdown of nearly one third of India's
thermal power plants that have coal stocks of less than four
days - a situation last seen in one of the worst blackouts in
2012. A few power firms have already switched off some units.
Adding to power companies' concerns is a warning by Coal
India unions to go on a three-day "work to rule" this month
demanding the return of coal blocks allocated by the government
mainly to private firms and declared illegal by the Supreme
Court last month.
The top court is expected to decide on the 218 blocks in a
hearing on Tuesday. Confusion surrounding the blocks awarded
over the past two decades has meant only a handful of them are
producing, making India rely heavily on imports.
Coal India, which accounts for more than 80 percent of
India's total production, has about 30 million tonnes of
accumulated "carpet coal" that is being sent to companies on a
priority basis, said the official who declined to be named as he
is not authorised to talk to media.
"We have requested our units to push this coal from stock to
power stations which are in a critical condition," said the
official. "Where critical or super critical power stations are
there, we have already advised our subsidiaries to enhance their
off-take so that they come out of critical condition."
The company has also advised power firms to use trucks to
carry coal from remote mines, like the Amrapali open cast pit in
eastern Jharkhand state.
India's railway network is often clogged, delaying delivery
to power stations.
India suffered unprecedented power cuts on July 30-31, 2012,
that affected 620 million people - nearly a tenth of the world's
population - in 22 states across the north and east of India.
Heavy rains in eastern India has also hurt coal mining, with
output falling to 1 million tonnes per day over the past week
from an average of 1.3 million.
The production loss and a lack sufficient transport
infrastructure could result in the company falling short by 30
million tonnes of its targeted coal supply to the power sector.
It had planned to supply 408 million tonnes for the year through
March 31, the official said.
This will result in a further increase in inbound shipments
to the country, already the third largest importer of coal.
(Editing by David Evans)