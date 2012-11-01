First Solar swings to loss on restructuring, impairment charges
Feb 21 First Solar Inc, the largest U.S. solar equipment manufacturer, swung to a quarterly loss, as the company recorded charges related to a transition to a new module.
Nov 1 India produced 240.32 million tonnes of coal in the first half of the current fiscal year, up 8.19 percent from a year earlier, figures provided by a government official showed. Following is a table on India's coal production, in million tonnes, in the first six months of the current fiscal year versus the previous year. 2012/13 2011/12 Producer Target Actual Target Actual Coal India Ltd 198.74 191.565 193.907 176.612 Singareni Collieries 25.124 23.134 23.862 21.638 Captive coal blocks 19.602 18.918 18.078 17.394 Others 9.000 6.703 8.874 6.491 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 252.466 240.32 244.721 222.135 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: Government (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)
Feb 21 Whiting Petroleum Corp, North Dakota's largest oil producer, posted a bigger quarterly loss as production fell and expenses rose.
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 The new head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday that America need not choose between jobs and the environment, in a nod to the energy industry as the White House prepares executive orders that could come as soon as this week to roll back Obama-era regulation.