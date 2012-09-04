* Lawmaker denies any wrongdoing
* Investigation centres on awarding of coalfield concessions
* CBI raids five companies in connection with scandal
By Ross Colvin and Suchitra Mohanty
NEW DELHI, Sept 4 Federal law enforcement
officials have named an MP from India's ruling Congress party in
an investigation into irregularities in the award of coalfield
concessions, piling more pressure on the government firefighting
the latest in a series of scandals.
The news emerged on the same day as officials raided the
offices and homes of five companies, also in connection with the
scandal that has sparked a political crisis at a time when the
government is struggling to revive India's slowing economy.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case
against Vijay Darda, a lawmaker in India's upper house, a CBI
official told Reuters on Tuesday. The official declined to
comment on media reports that Darda was linked to companies
being investigated. Darda has denied any wrongdoing.
The agency has filed cases against five companies and
charged a number of officials with criminal conspiracy, cheating
and intention to commit a crime, CBI officials said. No arrests
have yet been made, although documents have been seized in raids
in 11 cities across the country.
"During the course of the investigation, if we will find any
kind of irregular activities or illegal activities from any
person, we will arrest him or her," a CBI official said.
The five companies, which are not listed on stock exchanges,
are small-time players in the main coal-producing states of
eastern India. They are Vini Iron & Steel, JLD Yavatmal Energy,
Jas Infrastructure and AMR Iron & Steel and Navabharat Power
Ltd., the CBI officials said.
The cases have been registered in connection with
allegations that the companies connived with government
officials to submit false claims while applying for coalfield
concessions, the CBI said.
Jas Infrastructure confirmed there had been a raid on its
corporate office. An employee at the office of Vini Iron &
Steel, in the eastern state of Jharkhand, said the office had
been closed.
"The management didn't allow employees to enter inside. The
office is shut," the employee said by phone.
There was no confirmation from other companies.
VIOLENT PROTESTS
The raids come at a critical time for Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh's government, which has been on the defensive
since the state auditor last month questioned the lack of
transparency in the allocation of scores of coalfields.
The main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seized on
the report to paint the government as corrupt and has all but
paralysed parliament with its demands for Singh to quit over the
affair, which the Indian media has dubbed "coalgate".
It is the latest in a series of corruption scandals to have
plagued Singh's second term in office, weakening his government
at a time when it has struggled to pass landmark economic
reforms such as liberalising India's retail sector.
Tensions between the country's two biggest political parties
over "coalgate" spilled onto the streets on Tuesday as hundreds
of Congress party workers clashed with baton-wielding police in
the BJP-ruled state of Chhattisgarh state.
The CBI launched an inquiry into allegations of
irregularities in the allocation process before the auditor
released his report on Aug. 17, but the raids helped widen the
furore beyond parliament, where it has been playing out for
weeks.
The report questioned the lack of competitive bidding for
coalfields potentially worth billions of dollars but did not
accuse Singh or other officials of corruption.
Singh has denied any wrongdoing in the allocation of 142
coalfields by a government panel between 2004 and 2009.
Indian media have reported that some of the companies that
won concessions misrepresented their ability to mine the coal or
were linked to political parties.
