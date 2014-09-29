By Krishna N Das
NEW DELHI, Sept 29 India's second-largest coal
producer Singareni Collieries will open the country's biggest
underground mine next month with a capacity of 2.8 million
tonnes per year, which should help the firm edge past its output
target for this fiscal year.
Singareni's better-than-expected output will ensure
sufficient supplies to south India-based power plants it caters
to, at a time when the country is facing a severe shortage of
coal. Nearly half of India's power plants have less than a
week's stock of the fuel. (link.reuters.com/mep72w)
Singareni's output is just about 10 percent of what Coal
India, the world's largest miner, digs out. But its
small size and focus on one state, Telangana, has helped it beat
its production targets for years, unlike Coal India that has its
mines across the country.
Sutirtha Bhattacharya, Singareni's chairman, told Reuters on
Monday the company will be able to produce about 1-1.5 million
this fiscal year from the new underground mine. Most of India's
mines are easy-to-operate open cast pits.
The company expects to produce a total of 55 million tonnes
in the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2015, and 56 million
the year after that. Its target for the current fiscal year was
54.5 million.
"We are the only company to provide more than 100 percent of
what we commit to our power customers," Bhattacharya said. "We
also make up for others' deficits and help in lowering imports."
Most of the power plants with critical stocks are suffering
from low levels of supply from Coal India, which is struggling
to raise output as rains slowed activity in some mines.
Coal India fell short of its production target of 183.9
million tonnes for April-August by 8 million tonnes. The company
fears it may not be able to meet its commitment of supplying 408
million tonnes to power firms this fiscal year.
The inability of Coal India - accounting for 80 percent of
the country's coal output - to raise production fast enough has
made India the world's third-largest coal importer despite
sitting on the fifth-largest reserves.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)