NEW DELHI May 11 Five trade unions at top coal
producers in India will go on a three-day strike in June to
protest against a proposed merger of the coal miners' provident
fund with the employees' provident fund, they said.
The unions, which claim they represent more than 400,000
coal mine workers, also called for an end to the contractual
system for appointment of labourers, withdrawal of the decision
to close coal mines and lifting the cap on overtime payment.
Barring those on emergency duty, all workers will join the
strike, Rajendra Prasad Singh of the Indian National Trade Union
Congress said.
India, which has over 60 million tonnes in coal stockpiles,
predominantly produces thermal coal to serve its power plants,
that are currently stocked sufficiently.
State-owned Coal India, which accounts for 84 percent of the
country's coal production, produced 1.42 tonnes of coal per day
in June last year.
Coal India and Singareni Coal officials were not immediately
available for comment, while a coal ministry spokesman declined
to comment.
