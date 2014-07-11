By Jatindra Dash
BHUBANESWAR, India, July 11 Mahanadi Coalfields,
a unit of Coal India Ltd, has stopped operations at
three mines in the eastern state of Odisha following protests by
locals over company plans to relocate them to make way for
planned mine expansion.
More than 100 families are campaigning against the company's
plan to shift them about 15 km from their homes around the
mines, a company spokesman and a government officer told Reuters
on Friday.
Such protests are common in India and are among the reasons
Coal India, world's largest coal miner, struggles to meet its
output targets.
The halted mines produce 100,000 tonnnes of coal per day,
contributing a third of Mahanadi Coalfields' total output. The
company had forecast a 15 percent rise in production to 127
million tonnes for this fiscal year ending March 31 2015.
Mahanadi spokesman Dikken Mehra said if the three mines
remain shut, it would mean a suspension of coal supply to power
plants in Tamil Nadu, Telengana and Andhra Pradesh states.
Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav, chief administrative officer of
the district where the mines are located, said he was in talks
with both parties and mining would resume soon.
