By Rajendra Jadhav
| MADIKERI, India, June 24
morning and a dozen workers are uprooting coffee plants, piling
morning and a dozen workers are uprooting coffee plants, piling
them in the corner of a field at M.G. Bopanna's plantation in
southern India where they lie ready to be burned.
The plants are bursting with green cherries but inside their
hard bark lurk destructive white stem borer beetles. The bushes
have to be destroyed to prevent the tiny winged creature from
threatening Bopanna's entire crop of arabica coffee.
The beetle, which bores through plants' bark and feeds on
their stems, is thriving this year due to unusually warm weather
and scant rains in arabica growing areas in India, the world's
sixth biggest coffee producer.
If the hot spell continues and the pest continues to spread,
India's coffee crop could fall to its lowest in 17 years when
the harvest starts in October, pushing up global prices
that are already rallying due to drought in top exporter Brazil.
The damage caused by the beetles is so severe that Bopanna
has hired an excavator to uproot affected bushes on his 63 acre
plantation at the hill station in the tropical forest of the
Western Ghats, west of high-tech hub Bangalore.
"Every time we think we have uprooted all the infected
plants, then after a few weeks we find more," says Bopanna, 69,
who has tended the plantation bought by his father for nearly
four decades.
"Earlier whenever there was an outbreak, we used to uproot
five to 10 plants per acre. This year I have uprooted more than
200 plants per acre," he said.
There is no effective pesticide to control white stem
borers, so the state-run Coffee Board advises farmers to uproot
and burn infested plants to limit their spread.
"You may take all precautions, but if your neighbour is
lethargic then white stem borers will fly from your neighbour's
plantation," said N. Bose Mandanna, a grower from Madikeri who
has removed all affected plants from his 34 acre plantation,
five kilometres west of Bopanna's field.
SCANT RAIN
In most years heavy rainfalls and low temperatures restrict
the spread of the white stem borer. But this year southern
Karnataka state's Kodagu and Chikmagalur districts, which
account for two-third of India's total coffee production, have
received half the usual rainfall since the start of monsoon
season on June 1.
The state run weather department said earlier this month
that rainfall in July and August is expected to remain below
average.
"The pest infestation will rise quickly if rainfall remains
subdued in the next few weeks," says Mandanna, a
fourth-generation arabica coffee planter.
India's arabica coffee production could drop as much as 20
percent in the 2014/15 season to 60,000-70,000 tonnes, said a
spokesman at Ruchi Soya, a coffee exporter.
That would pull down India's total coffee output, three
quarters of which is exported, to 260,000 tonnes, the lowest
level since 1997/98, estimates Ruchi Soya.
Italy, Germany and Belgium are the main buyers of Indian
coffee and usually pay a premium for it over global prices.
Starbucks, J.M. Smucker Co and Kraft Foods
Group are leading buyers of arabica.
ARABICA TO ROBUSTA
Bopanna and other farmers are replacing affected plants with
new seedlings, cultivating instead a robusta variety that is
cheaper than arabica but resistant to white-stem borer.
"I would love to have an entire coffee plantation with
arabica, but I have to consider earnings as well. How I would
pay workers if the pest damages my entire arabica crop?" asks
Bopanna, who is planning to convert 16 acres to robusta this
year.
Arabica coffee is typically roasted and ground for brewing
and can range widely in quality, with some reaching the highest
levels. Robusta, on the other hand, is more bitter and either
processed into instant coffee or added to a roasted blend to
reduce the cost.
India, which started coffee cultivation in 1670 with seven
smuggled beans, produced mainly arabica until a few decades ago.
Now arabica accounts for just one third of India's total output
compared to 82 percent in 1950.
That share will fall further unless the Coffee Board
develops new arabica varieties that can withstand white stem
borer, says Marvin Rodrigues, former chairman of the Karnataka
Planters' Association.
"Farmers can't absorb shocks of white stem borer," said
Rodrigues said.
"It is not hurting just one year's income; it is squeezing
four year's earnings."
Coffee seedlings start flowering and produce cherries only
after four to five years, meaning the impact of this year's pest
infestation will persist in India's arabica production for at
least that long.
Besides, arabica is also a labour-intensive crop at a time
when wages are rising quickly due to labour shortages yet yields
around half the cherries of robusta.
"Though robusta prices are lower than arabica, it is
economical to have robusta. You can recover at least input cost
even during bad year," said Sundaram Ramasamy, executive
director at Amrutha Coffee.
For Bopanna though, this year's crop will be costly.
"Hopes of a bumper crop flourished with widespread flowering
in March, but white stem borer ruined those expectations," he
said.
"I was expecting a crop of 15 tonnes, now harvesting 10
tonnes seems difficult."
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)