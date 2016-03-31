KOLKATA, India, March 31 At least 10 people were killed on Thursday and 150 were feared trapped when a flyover under construction collapsed in the Indian city of Kolkata, two police officials said.

Firefighters and residents were trying with their bare hands to rescue those trapped under the wreckage of the metal-and-cement structure that came down in a teeming commercial district.

A Reuters witness said paramedics at the scene had worked to free people from a minibus taxi that was crushed in the collapse.