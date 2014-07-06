NEW DELHI, July 6 Eleven builders were crushed
under a warehouse wall in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu
on Sunday, barely a week after the collapse of an eleven storey
building killed some 60 people in the same state.
Building collapses are common in India, where unscrupulous
builders and officials often dodge regulations and the shortage
of affordable housing means new arrivals to cities are often
willing to live in substandard accommodation.
Most of the workers killed on Sunday were from the
neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, K. Veera Raghava Rao, a
local government official, told Reuters.
One person was rescued alive and is in a stable condition,
Rao said. He said rescue operations at the site were complete
and the warehouse owner had been arrested pending further
investigations.
On June 28, en eleven storey building in state capital
Chennai crashed to the ground after heavy rains, killing 61
people. Six people including construction company managers and
engineers have been arrested in connection with the collapse.
