Dubai Arabtec reports wider Q4 loss, seeks 1.5bln dirham rights issue
DUBAI, Feb 13 Dubai contractor Arabtec reported a wider loss in the fourth quarter on Monday.
MUMBAI, April 10 Foreign institutional investors (FII) will no longer require any approvals from the Indian government for investment in commodity exchanges, the trade ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The approval requirement will however stay for investments made through the foreign direct investment route, it said.
Total foreign investment, including via FIIs and FDI, is capped at 49 percent in commodity exchanges.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
DUBAI, Feb 13 Dubai contractor Arabtec reported a wider loss in the fourth quarter on Monday.
* China regulator vows to punish 'giant crocodiles' in capital markets
* For January attributable land premium payable by group in respect of relevant land acquisition amounted to RMB334 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: