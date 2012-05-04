* Commodities markets earlier fell on concern over report

* Government source says report has no recommendations

* Ministry sought watchdog report after guar trade volatility (Adds details, background)

NEW DELHI, May 4 India's commodity markets regulator has not made recommendations in a report on futures trading to the consumer affairs ministry, a government source said, after futures retreated on Friday due to fears the watchdog would suggest action to curb volatility.

Prices of several commodities futures, including soybeans and rapeseed, had fallen during the day due to concerns over the content of the Forward Markets Commission (FMC) report.

The government source, who asked not to be named, told Reuters the document made no suggestions or recommendations.

The food and consumer affairs ministry, which also monitors futures markets, asked the market regulator in March to investigate volatile prices in guar gum and guar seed contracts after their prices soared more than 10-fold in the past year.

The regulator subsequently halted trading of guar, the gum of which is used in food manufacturing and increasingly in the oil and gas industry.

Television news channels said the regulator had named companies for an alleged role in price manipulation of guar futures.

Betul Oil, one of the companies named in the news reports, denied any wrongdoing.

"We have complied with all the extant rules, regulations and provisions governing the markets and any directives issued by the exchanges and/or FMC from time-to-time," Betul said in a statement.

Another company named in the media reports, Ruchi Soya Industries issued a statement that it denied allegations carried in some sections of the media and said "the company is not engaged in guar gum trade on the exchange." (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta, Mayank Bhardwaj & Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee and Anthony Barker)