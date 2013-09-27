UPDATE 3-ChemChina says Syngenta deal filing accepted by Beijing
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.
NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India has allowed companies incorporated in the country to list and raise capital overseas without having to first list on local exchanges, a finance ministry statement said on Friday.
The scheme will be implemented on a pilot basis for two years, the statement said.
India, which is facing a current account deficit of around $70 billion this fiscal year, has taken a series of steps to boost capital inflows into the country.
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.
BEIJING, March 6 China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, said on Monday that China's Ministry of Commerce on Feb. 9 accepted its application for anti-trust approval for the proposed $43 billion takeover of Swiss crop protection and seed group Syngenta.
ANKARA, March 6 Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.