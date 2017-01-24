MUMBAI Jan 24 Most Indian companies with
overseas debt have not hedged enough of their foreign currency
risk, making them vulnerable to any sharp movements in the rupee
, according to a study by credit ratings agency India
Ratings.
The study of 100 companies holding 19.5 trillion
rupees ($286.30 billion) of debt abroad as of March 2016, showed
54 of them, with 14.5 trillion exposure, were vulnerable given
only 35 percent of their balance sheets were hedged, India
Ratings, a unit of Fitch, said on Tuesday.
Of those 54 companies, 42 holding 8.9 trillion rupees in
foreign currency debt could see their credit profiles "weaken
substantially" should the rupee weaken by 10 percent, the rating
agency said.
The high cost of hedging and the range-bound movement in the
rupee over the last three years is deterring companies, said
Rakesh Valecha, head of credit and market research at India
Ratings.
"It is important that corporates don't get complacent with
rupee moving in a narrow band because if the rupee weakens
sharply then corporates can see their margins hit, borrowing
cost rise and even credit matrices moving down," Valecha said in
a briefing with reporters.
The rupee has been relatively range-bound since 2013, when
it suffered its worst crisis in more than two decades, though it
hit a record low of 68.865 to the dollar in November.
The relative stability of the rupee and cheaper overseas
rates have led to more Indian companies raising debt abroad,
increasing concerns over whether they are prepared to deal with
a sudden plunge in the currency or falls in global markets.
($1 = 68.1100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)