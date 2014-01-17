NEW DELHI Jan 17 India's Rahul Gandhi on Friday
demanded raising the ceiling on subsidised cooking gas
cylinders, continuing a populist streak as he leads the ruling
Congress party into a tough national election due by May.
The Congress party vice president asked Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh to increase the cap on annual sales of subsidised
cooking gas cylinders to 12 from 9 per household.
"There is another thing which the entire country, especially
women are concerned, that is nine (gas) cylinders aren't enough,
we need 12 cylinders," he said.
The demand, if accepted, will further strain federal
finances which are under pressure in the face of weak tax
receipts in a slowdown-hit economy and rising public
expenditure.
India's state-run companies reported a loss of 186 billion
rupees ($3.02 billion) on selling cooking gas cylinders below
market price in the first half of the current fiscal year that
ends in March.