BRIEF-Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp files registration statement for initial public offering
* Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. files initial registration statement for initial public offering
NEW DELHI Oct 15 A consortium of three state-run Indian oil companies has been shortlisted as one of the three finalists for stakes in ConocoPhillips oil sands holdings in Canada, a source at one of the Indian bidders said on Monday.
The bid from the group, which comprises of oil producers Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Oil India Ltd along with refiner and retailer Indian Oil Corp, is the first such attempt by Indian energy companies for assets in Canada.
Details about the size of the deal were not immediately available, but sources have earlier said the Indian consortium has bid $5 billion for the stake.
* Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. files initial registration statement for initial public offering
* Blackbird energy inc. Enters into letter of intent to acquire elmworth / pipestone lands from paramount resources, increasing montney land holdings to 115 gross sections (99.9 net)
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday: