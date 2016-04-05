(Repeats article to add coding, widen audience. No changes to
By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI, April 5 India is firing dozens of
foreign-funded health experts working inside the government,
seen as part of a broader clampdown to reduce the influence of
non-government organisations (NGOs) on policy.
The loss of these professionals, most of whom are Indian
nationals, has raised concerns that signature programmes to
combat HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis may suffer just as they face
funding shortages due to slow bureaucracy.
A shortage of technical experts has for years forced India
to turn to the World Health Organization (WHO) and aid groups
like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to manage large-scale
public health schemes.
Of the nearly 140 people who run India's HIV/AIDS programme,
112 are consultants seconded from foreign organisations. Some
are engaged in planning and monitoring of prevention activities
in high-risk Indian states.
Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ordered
45 of them to be removed from service by June as they had served
more than three years, according to health ministry officials
and a document seen by Reuters.
By December, 70 of these experts will leave, while others,
who have worked for less than three years, face a government
screening committee to decide whether they are needed.
"It's like questioning our integrity just because we are
foreign funded," said an HIV/AIDS consultant who worked in the
health department for three years and is now looking for a job.
The programme has won global acclaim for sharply reducing
annual new HIV infections, but the rate of decline has slowed in
recent years. India recorded 86,000 new infections last year.
S. Selvakumar, a joint secretary in the finance ministry who
signed off on clarifications to the new policy rules in January,
said he did not know why consultants working in the government
were being removed. He said the finance ministry received a
request from the cabinet secretariat to compile a list of
government consultants last May.
Two other finance ministry officials said the move was
driven by fears that foreign agencies could use their
consultants to influence policy in New Delhi. "Their loyalties
would be divided," said one.
The security of information was also a concern, the other
officer said.
More than 500 consultants work across the Indian government,
about half in the health sector alone. Some are from Britain's
Department for International Development (DFID) and the United
Nations' UNICEF.
A spokeswoman for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation did
not comment on the government's decision, but said it would
adhere to the directive. A DFID spokesman said the department
had "not received any complaints from the government of India
about data theft or undue influence on policies."
The WHO and UNICEF did not respond to requests for comment.
FIXING THE SYSTEM
The move on consultants employed by government departments
but who get their salaries from the parent organisations comes
at a time when the government has tightened controls on foreign
NGOs operating in India.
Last year it froze funding and cancelled licences of
thousands of non-profit organisations for not declaring
international donations. The government said it was seeking to
bring transparency to the functioning of these entities.
The new rules apply only to government workers funded by
global aid agencies, and not to all those associated with
international groups.
A senior government source said the new policy on
consultants working in the government will help streamline the
older, loosely regulated system and ensure they have proper
approvals.
Nearly 70 experienced consultants in the tuberculosis
programme risk losing their jobs following the government order.
India accounts for almost a quarter of global TB cases and the
most deaths - 220,000 in 2014.
Keshav Desiraju, a former health secretary, said consultants
play a vital role in running public health schemes but are not
involved in policy formulation.
"Consultants do a lot of data work, and it will be immature
to suggest they can influence government policy," he told
Reuters.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra, with additional reporting by
Douglas Busvine; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Ian Geoghegan)