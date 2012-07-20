MUMBAI, July 20 India's TRIL Infopark is
planning to raise 14 billion rupees ($253.83 million) through a
dual tranche bond at a quarterly coupon payment of 12.25
percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Friday.
The funds raised will be used to refinance existing loans,
said one of the sources.
The firm will raise 12 billion rupees through bonds with a
bullet maturity of three years, they said.
The remaining 2 billion rupees will be raised through bonds
of a similar maturity, with a put/call option at the end of the
first and second year, said the sources.
TRIL Infopark is a special purpose vehicle joint venture
between TRIL, Indian Hotels Company and Tamil Nadu
Industrial Development Corporation.
Standard Chartered is the lead arranger, said the sources.
($1 = 55.1550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)