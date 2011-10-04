(Adds details, background)

NEW DELHI Oct 4 Indian federal police filed charges against executives at several financial services firms, including Life Insurance Corporation of India and Punjab National Bank, in a bribes-for-loans case, police said on Tuesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation filed charges of accepting bribes against the then-secretary of top state-run insurer Life Insurance Corp (LIC), then-chief executive of LIC Housing Finance , a former general manager of Bank of India and a former deputy general manager of Punjab National Bank .

All those charged were arrested last year and were later granted bail.

The bribes-for-loans scandal shook the nation last November when police started probing 21 sizeable companies, hitting lending and infrastructure shares and tarnishing the country's image as an investment destination.

The CBI had said the executives at some companies had received bribes from Money Matters Financial Services , a firm cited as the mediator on the deals resulting in heavy loans to the booming infrastructure sector -- builders of dams, power plants, energy equipment makers and property developers.

Police also filed charges against the chairman of a Mumbai-based private sector firm for paying bribe, but did not identify the company .

A series of alleged scams, including a massive telecoms licensing scam that may have cost the state up to $39 billion in lost revenue have rocked the government and businesses in Asia's third-largest economy.

India was ranked 87th in Transparency International's 2010 ranking of nations based on the perceived level of corruption. India lies behind rival China, which is in 78th place.

The police statement on Tuesday did not name the executives charged, but said the charges were related to cases they registered in November last year. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)